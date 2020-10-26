close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
BR
Bureau report
October 26, 2020

BRT bus breaks down

BR
Bureau report
October 26, 2020

PESHAWAR: The passengers travelling in a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus were shifted to another vehicle after it developed a fault while plying the corridor on Sunday.

The service was resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended for over a month due to rising incidents of fire eruption on the buses.

Spokesperson TransPeshawar Umair Khan played down the incident and said that minor faults in operations were not unusual, adding fault hampering the operation would be fixed on a top priority without any delay. He said that BRT Peshawar was a milestone project of the government, adding that TransPeshawar believed in providing the best transport services to the citizens.

The spokesperson said TransPeshawar experts and bus company experts were on toes to resolve any issue, which may emerge.

It is pertinent to mention here that no unauthorized person or vehicle is allowed inside the main corridor route of BRT. The spokesperson urged people to follow all rules and regulations in the best interest of the public.

