Two killed in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger coach and a motorcycle near Yarak Toll Plaza on Dera-Bannu road in the precincts of Yarak Police Station on Sunday.
Locals said that a passenger coach and a motorcycle collided near Yarak Toll Plaza on Dera-Bannu road that left two persons dead on the spot while four others injured.