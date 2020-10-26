FG Polo outpace Zacky Farms to win polo title

LAHORE: FG Polo outpaced Zacky Farms by eleven and a half goal to eight in the main final to win the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 trophy here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The final proved to be an action-packed encounter where both the sides played well against each other. Zacky Farms dominated the first chukker but FG Polo bounced back in second chukker and drew the blood. FG Polo turned the tables in the fourth chukker where they hammered back to back goals to gain the decisive lead and won the match by eleven and a half to eight goals.

From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Mian Abbas Mukhtar fired in fabulous five goals, while Amirreza Behboudi hammered four and Farasat Ali Chatha banged in a brace.

From the losing side, Hashim Kamal slammed in four goals, while Shah Qubilai Alam and Nazar Dean converted two goals each.