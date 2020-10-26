Salman wins Millat Tractors Governor's Cup

LAHORE: Salman Hanif won the Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf 2020 title here at the Lahore Gymkhana on Sunday.

During the course of the final 18 holes on Sunday, the fight for supremacy was reduced to a contest between him and Abdullah Farooqi who did cast a winning spell for a major part of the final round but ultimately yielded to relentless play by Salman, who won by a margin of only one stroke. His overall score was net 62 on the first day, net 68 on the second day and net 67 on the final day. His aggregate score for the championship was 197 net, nineteen under par.

Abdullah Farooqi's scores were 66, 62 and 70 net and total score was 198 net, eighteen under par.

In the race for gross honors Salman Jehangir managed to eclipse his combatants by playing a gross round of 69 on the final day. This enabled him to gross a score of 216 (level par) for the three days and fetched him the first gross position.

In the Ladies Net the winner was Bushra Fatima of Garrison Golf Club. She played superbly to bring in scores of net 64 and 57, the overall aggregate being 121. Mina Zainab came second, while Sameea Javed Ali was third.