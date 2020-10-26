Cricket teams now move to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Zimbabwe cricket teams will be checking at a local hotel in Islamabad on Monday where special bio-secure arrangements have been made for players and officials’ safety.

When a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official was approached, he said that two separate floors have been booked for both teams in a local hotel in Islamabad. Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan teams will be housed separately and on different floors.

“No outsider will be allowed to enter on these floors as it will be totally dedicated to the teams,” the PCB official said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe team media manager Darlington Majonga when contacted said the Zimbabwe players had an off day on Sunday.