WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the presidential election, telling reporters: “I voted for a guy named Trump.” After voting in West Palm Beach, Florida, the president also took the opportunity to attack mail-in ballots - warning that they can never be as secure as voting in person. Describing his experience at polling station as “perfect and very strict”, he added: “It was a very secure vote - much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that.” The president said that he will be holding “big rallies” today, and claimed: “I hear we’re doing very well in Florida and every place else.”