tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the presidential election, telling reporters: “I voted for a guy named Trump.” After voting in West Palm Beach, Florida, the president also took the opportunity to attack mail-in ballots - warning that they can never be as secure as voting in person. Describing his experience at polling station as “perfect and very strict”, he added: “It was a very secure vote - much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that.” The president said that he will be holding “big rallies” today, and claimed: “I hear we’re doing very well in Florida and every place else.”