Doha airport in Qatar ‘examined women internally’ after newborn baby found

SYDNEY: Australia has raised “serious concerns” with Qatar after women were reportedly subjected to invasive internal exams as they tried to board a flight from Doha to Sydney. The examinations reportedly happened after staff at Hamad International Airport discovered a prematurely born baby in a bathroom. There are mixed reports as to whether the baby was alive or deceased. Thirteen Australians were among those said to have been examined. The women were not told why they were being examined before boarding the Qatar Airways flight on 2 October. The Australian government raised the incident with Qatari authorities. “We have formally registered our serious concerns regarding the incident with Qatari authorities and have been assured that detailed and transparent information on the event will be provided soon,” a spokesman for Australian Department of Foreign Affairs said.