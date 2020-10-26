Samsung chief Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee, who transformed the South Korean firm into a global tech titan, died at the age of 78 on Sunday, the company said. Under Lee´s leadership, Samsung rose to become the world´s largest producer of smartphones and memory chips, and the firm´s overall turnover today is equivalent to a fifth of South Korea´s GDP.

Samsung´s meteoric rise helped make Lee South Korea´s richest and most powerful industrialist. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kun-hee Lee, Chairman of Samsung Electronics,” the company said in a statement.

“Chairman Lee passed away on October 25 with his family, including Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, by his side. “Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business,” the firm said, adding: “His legacy will be everlasting.

Samsung is by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in South Korea. They drove the nation´s transformation from a war-ravaged ruin to the world´s 12th-largest economy, but nowadays are accused of murky political ties and stifling competition — with Lee himself twice convicted of criminal offences, in one case bribing a president.