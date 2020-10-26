Israeli cabinet approves UAE, Bahrain accords

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet on Sunday approved Israel’s normalisation accord with UAE and Bahrain, which now await parliamentary ratification, a cabinet statement said.

The accord, signed at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15 where the United Arab Emirates also established formal ties with Israel, was unanimously approved by Netanyahu’s cabinet, minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio.

Bahrain’s cabinet approved the accord on Oct. 19. Also on Sunday, Israel´s government gave final approval to the normalisation of ties with the United Arab Emirates, an official statement said, after lawmakers ratified the pact earlier this month.

Deal to normalise ties with Israel stirs opposition in Sudan: In Khartoum, prominent political factions in Sudan have rejected a deal brokered with the help of the United States to take steps to normalise ties with Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a trio of normalisation accords with Arab states offered an end to the Jewish state´s former geographic isolation, with shorter and cheaper flights.

“We are changing the map of the Middle East,” he told a televised press conference in Hebrew, pointing to a whiteboard with diagrams of flight corridors. Air travel over Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates would save passengers heading for India and other Asian destinations “hours and a lot of money of course,” he said.

Israel struck landmark agreements last month with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and on Friday, agreed with Sudan to normalise relations in a US-brokered deal. “There will be more countries,” Netanyahu said.