‘We’re not going to control pandemic’

Washington: Donald Trump’s chief of staff said Sunday that "we’re not going to control the pandemic," drawing a rebuke from the Biden campaign that "they are admitting defeat." Chief of staff Mark Meadows was speaking amid a sharp resurgence of the coronavirus across the US, with case numbers setting daily records and the death toll fast approaching 225,000. When a CNN interviewer asked Meadows why the administration would not get control of the virus, he replied, "Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu."