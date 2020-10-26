close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
AFP
October 26, 2020

Treaty banning N-arms to enter into force

World

NEW YORK: An international treaty banning nuclear weapons has been ratified by a 50’th country, the UN said, allowing the "historic" text to enter into force after 90 days. While nuclear powers have not signed up to the treaty, activists who have pushed for its enactment hold out hope that it will nonetheless prove to be more than symbolic and have a gradual deterrent effect.

