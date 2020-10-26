Erdogan renews call for Macron to undergo mental checks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday renewed his call for his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to undergo mental checks, a day after his comments prompted Paris to recall its envoy to Ankara. The Turkish leader accused Macron of being "obsessed with Erdogan day and night", in a televised speech in the eastern Anatolian city of Malatya. "(Macron) is a case and therefore he really needs to have (mental) checks," he said. Relations between Macron and Erdogan have become increasingly strained over a number of issues. They include French support for Greece in its dispute with Turkey over maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean.