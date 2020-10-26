close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 26, 2020

Erdogan renews call for Macron to undergo mental checks

World

AFP
October 26, 2020

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday renewed his call for his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to undergo mental checks, a day after his comments prompted Paris to recall its envoy to Ankara. The Turkish leader accused Macron of being "obsessed with Erdogan day and night", in a televised speech in the eastern Anatolian city of Malatya. "(Macron) is a case and therefore he really needs to have (mental) checks," he said. Relations between Macron and Erdogan have become increasingly strained over a number of issues. They include French support for Greece in its dispute with Turkey over maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Latest News

More From World