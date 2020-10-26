Arms smuggling bid foiled

KOHAT: The police claimed to have foiled a bid of arms smuggling and arrested three gunrunners of an inter-provincial racket on Sunday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, Station House Officer of Darra Adamkhel police Amjad Hussain along with a heavy contingent of police barricaded the Indus Highway near Eagle Fort. During checking, the police party recovered weapons including a Kalashnikov, six rifles, seven pistols, 12 chargers and dozens of live bullets from the hidden cavities of a car (Islamabad UB-265).

The police also arrested three alleged gunrunners identified as Tehmas Khan, Jamshed Khan and Yasdin and impounded the car. The police said that the seized weapons were purchased from the gun-manufacturing Darra Adamkhel Bazaar and were being smuggled to down country in Punjab.