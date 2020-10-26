Pashto poet praised for unique style, creative thoughts

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function here Sunday paid glowing tributes to the noted Pashto poet Shahid Ali Shahid for his unique style of expression, gifted talent and his introduction of creative thoughts drenched in his deep aesthetic sense and love for his land and people.

Khegara Da Watan, a Peshawar-based literary-cum-social welfare organisation, had arranged the event here. Local elders and poets attended the event in a large number. The speakers while throwing light on the newly-published title of the poet said that Shahid had never repeated himself which was evident from overwhelming sale of his earlier poetry collections namely ‘De halatu ke saandra sham ka sandara’, Da qisa ba daghse neemgarri wee’ and ‘Parkhey da gul pa ghaig ke aor wakhistu.

Prof Hanif Khalil remarked that the new title of Shahid Ali would attract poetry lovers arguing that it also carried fresh thoughts that would move young readers due to heart-wrenching lines reflective of a visionary bard. “Shahid Ali visually-impaired but not blind to see what is going around him as he has an in-depth understanding of the miseries of the masses and could well express them in his poetry. Being a bestselling poet, his works are valued due to his impressive and inspirational style,” he stated.

Rahmat Shah Sail in his critical comments pointed out that even titles of the poet’s books were impressive that readers could not help grab a copy of it before it went out of stock and his fresh title too would hit the bookstalls because it covered and touched upon issues and problems still lying hidden from the eyes of his contemporary bards. “Shahid Ali has no eyesight but his inward eyes are very much alert and alive to see things and situations in a way that leave many of us stunned and forced to think, this kind of poetry should be honoured as it serves as a true mirror to society,” Sail observed. Fazle Subhan Abid, Akhtar Nangiyal, Sher Mohammad and Mobeen Ihsas Afridi presented poetic tributes to the poet. Abdul Baqi Shah, chief of KDW Abdul Subhan Khan, Sher Zaman Seemab and Aziz Manirwal also shared their views on the poetry book.