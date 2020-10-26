SC verdict in Justice Faez Isa reference: ANP demands resignation of president, PTI govt

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday said President Arif Alvi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government should resign after the Supreme Court of Pakistan rejected the reference against Justice Faez Isa.

“The opposition parties have launched a countrywide protest movement for the restoration of real democracy in the country and to get rid of the selected prime minister and his government,” he told a public gathering here. Former PTI MPA Yasin Khalil formally joined the ANP on this occasion. The ANP and other opposition parties would show their power in Peshawar on November 22 where a big public rally would be held under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Aimal Wali Khan said. Aimal Wali Khan said Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Baacha Khan) had secured voting right and they would support all those forces which struggled for the right to vote, supremacy of the parliament and the rule of law. “Our struggle will continue for the restoration of real democracy and respect for public mandate and rights,” he said and added that they would fully support the PDM protest movement till the removal of the present government. The ANP leader said the followers of Baacha Khan would show their strength and power in the upcoming PDM public rally in Peshawar while the ANP workers would hold corner meetings and take out rallies on November 21 in support of the same public gathering.