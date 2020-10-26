Covid-19 and the changing ways of work

Covid-19 has changed the world in every aspect. Almost every business is dealing with the same problem. From early stage entities to publicly listed companies, all have gone through major organisational restructuring.

A decentralised remote working approach is the preferred way of working, where employees, aided by virtual platforms are working in “digital bubbles”. IT has therefore become the foremost ingredient of an organisation’s survival.

It is unlikely that we will go back to how things were before the pandemic. A recent survey indicates that ~90 per cent of the workforce never want to be in an office again full-time.

Some firms are floating plans to allow every worker to work from home 2-4 days with 1-2 days of remote working per week.

Some large to medium size enterprises have already started to cut their commercial office space by at least 40-60 per cent, and it is increasingly possible that the concept of a company headquarters will fizzle out. This has led to alarm in the commercial property market because some firms plan to get rid of the office altogether.

Rather than spending thousands of pounds on employees to provide them space to work, they can provide the best remote setup on the planet at a much lower cost. There is a fear among companies that if they don’t go remote they will lose their best people to their competitors.

On the other hand, the pandemic has unlocked access to great talent. Companies are now open to hire more talented people nationally or globally rather than finding the best person in a 30-mile radius of the office. Companies are realising that they don’t need to expect workers to waste at least two hours a day commuting to sit in an office chair for eight hours. A few surveys indicate that productivity inside companies promoting remote working has gone through the roof. This new model of working will have a massive impact on our environment. It will reduce pollution. Eradicating the office and the commute will help reduce millions of tons of carbon every year.

But the downside is that it could have a big impact on the mental health of staff. Workers could burn out easily as they might work too hard being not in a 9-5 kind of a job. Working from home can trigger anxiety. Both companies and workers take this into equation while deciding future work contracts.

Another limitation to this model of working is effective communication. It is difficult to measure quality of communication and collaboration in person. It is prudent that HR policies are re-drawn and employee feedback must consider output over time while working remotely. New digital tools and software will be in demand soon to enable this to be tracked more accurately. Good documentation is vital. It does not only help in better understanding of a subject but can also help in preventing legal issues, safeguarding both employer and employee.

The world is now forever changed. Those who adapt to this new world order sooner will end up on top.

The writer works as regional clinical director in the NHS.