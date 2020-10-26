PTI and PML-N workers face off again

LONDON: Workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) confronted each other outside Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office on Sunday after former prime minister made a speech to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Quetta.

Around 20 workers of the PTI assembled outside Copthorne House from where Nawaz Sharif made his speech to the Quetta rally. Speaking to The News, Zakir Said Sahil, PTI UK’s additional secretary till recently, said he had organised the protest against the former premier and his political activities from London.

Around 15 PML-N workers gathered immediately afterwards and started raising slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan in response.

Zakir Said Sahil told this correspondent that the PTI will continue to organise protests against Nawaz Sharif until he returns to Pakistan. He said Nawaz Sharif was allowed by PM Imran Khan to travel abroad on medical grounds but instead of going back he is now involved in politics from London and “making speeches against Pakistan’s institutions”.

PML-N’s Shakoor Khan said: “We had come here just to show support for Nawaz Sharif and then we saw PTI officials gathering outside. Last time, we outnumbered them and we can do that anytime when needed.” A police vehicle remained on the scene for about an hour and the protestors from both sides dispersed peacefully.