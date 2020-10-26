New Covid rules in place for Pakistan-bound travellers

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all international passengers arriving in Pakistan.

The new SOPs will remain in place for inbound international flights until December 31, under which all passengers are required to register themselves by installing the “Pass Track” app, according to an official document. For those passengers who do not possess smartphones shall be required to enter their data on the website https://passtrack.nitb.gov.pk/login.

Children under age 12, disabled passengers and high level international delegations referred by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall be exempted from the app/ web data requirement.

International passengers travelling from category ‘B’ countries are required a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test not older than 96 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan. However, passengers from category ‘A’ countries do not require getting themselves tested prior to commencement of travel.

“Countries are categorised into category A and B primarily based on epidemiological risk assessment reviewed fortnightly by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination,” the statement said.

Inside the plane before disembarkation, “all passengers are mandated to download Pass Track app to insert their data prior to boarding”. If passengers do not have a smartphone, they will need to fill Health Declaration Forms (HDF) prior to boarding.

The airline shall ensure and guide travellers to download the Pass Track app or to fill out the HDFs. This will be mandatory for entry inside Pakistan.

The CAA will ensure that all international airlines landing at any airport of Pakistan follow the guidelines provided by the government and non-compliance will result in strict punitive action. Sanitisers will be placed by CAA at arrivals for the travellers. After disembarking at airports in Pakistan, all travellers will have to queue with a distance of six feet for undergoing thermo-screening at airports. The checking staff will evaluate the results of scanning and mark if any traveller is detected with a fever, who would then be taken to the health counter.

Travellers with no fever shall go through the process after providing RT-PCR test results if coming from the ‘B’ category country, the CAA said.

Health counters are being managed by quarantine assistants and health workers, where Pass Track app or Health Declaration Forms are collected and analysed for further necessary action. The passengers with a positive test would be required to self-isolate as per the guidelines for isolation procedures. “Furthermore, the contacts of positive cases need to self-quarantine in accordance with the guidelines for self-quarantine,” it added.