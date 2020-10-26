Spain declares nationwide state of emergency over virus

MADRID: Spanish declared a national state of emergency on Sunday, and a curfew covering all of Spain except the Canary Islands, in a bid to curb a second wave of coronavirus cases, as Italy unveiled tough new restrictions.

The new state of emergency will last until the beginning of May, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a televised speech. “The situation we are going through is extreme,” he stressed. The measures were agreed earlier Sunday at a two-and-a-half-hour cabinet meeting convened to respond to calls from the regions for powers to impose curfews to fight the surge in coronavirus cases.

A government statement said the overnight curfew would run from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am. While the state of emergency would initially last for 15 days, it would go to parliament to get it extended for six months, the statement added.

They were responding to calls for help from 10 Spanish regions and the city of Melilla, it said.

Under the state of emergency, the regions would have the power to limit movement in and out of their territories. Spain on Wednesday became the first European country to record more than a million cases of the virus.

While Italy also unveiled tough new restrictions on Sunday to help curb surging coronavirus cases, while the pandemic has taken centre stage in the US election campaign as infections there hit record levels.

The World Health Organisation has warned of an “exponential” rise in infections threatening health systems’ ability to cope with a second wave of the pandemic, testing many nations that appeared to have the virus under control earlier this year.

Covid-19 has now claimed the lives of 1.1 million people and infected more than 42 million globally, with the WHO warning the northern hemisphere was at an especially critical juncture with winter looming. Italy, the epicentre of the first European outbreak, on Sunday tightened its anti-virus curbs despite opposition from regional chiefs and street protests. Cinemas, theatres, gyms and swimming pools must all close under the new rules, which come into force on Monday and run until November 24, while restaurants and bars will have to stop serving at 6 pm.

The new measures were introduced just hours after dozens of far-right protesters in Rome clashed with riot police during a demonstration against a curfew, setting off fireworks, burning bins and throwing projectiles.

The United States remains the hardest-hit country on the planet, and on Saturday it set a daily record for new Covid-19 cases for the second straight day, at nearly 89,000, with a further surge expected as cold weather arrives. The virus has claimed more than 224,000 American lives, with no end in sight, and a majority of voters say Trump has handled the crisis poorly.

After the US, the worst affected countries are Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain.

Colombia became the latest country to record a million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday while France recorded a 24-hour record of more than 45,000 infections a day after passing the same milestone. The French government has extended an overnight curfew to cover areas home to around 46 million people—two out of every three French. In neighbouring Germany, the city of Frankfurt became the latest to cancel its traditional Christmas market, which usually attracts more than two million visitors.