Punjab governor urges virus SOPs compliance as new cases above 800

Ag APP

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Sunday said the coronavirus pandemic is “not yet over” and called for taking precautions as the country’s single-day infections remained above 800 for the second day.

Sarwar made the remarks while after inaugurating a “Corona-Wall” at the Governor’s House in Lahore. He said: “The purpose of building this wall is to pay rich tributes to the heroes who played key roles during the war against corona.”

The governor joins other Pakistani leaders to urge the public to take precautions amid fears of a resurgence of Covid-19. Pakistan’s active cases leapt to 10,668 after 832 more people tested positive for the virus in a 24-hour period, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said. Some 210 of those are from Punjab, the provincial health department said.

Nine patients died in the same period — one from Punjab. Some 834 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 89 of which are on ventilator. Some 28,724 tests were conducted across the country in the same period — 11,203 in Punjab, 9,374 in Sindh, 2,693 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,056 in Islamabad, 668 in Balochistan, 351 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 379 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday the total number of coronavirus cases reached 102,677 with recovery of 97,336 while the total deaths were recorded 2,335 in the province.