Kashmiris to observe ‘Occupation Day’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Hurriyat forum led by illegally detained Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said October 27 (Tuesday) — the black day of Jammu and Kashmir’s history —will be observed as “Occupation Day” in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Hurriyat forum issued a statement in Srinagar, saying: “It was on this day in 1947, that Indian troops landed in Kashmir and occupied our land and since then lakhs of Indian forces continue to occupy us and our land illegally”.

It said a complete black day will be observed on Tuesday.

The Mirwaiz has appealed to the Kashmiris living across the globe to observe the black day to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren living under Indian occupation.

Pakistan will also observe October 27 as black day at national and international level to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK facing illegal occupation and gross human rights violation for over seven decades.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan government has chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day by highlighting brutalities and massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops.—APP