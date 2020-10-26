Imran laments Macron’s ‘encouragement of Islamophobia’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said by encouraging the display of offensive cartoons, French President Emmanuel Macron had chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, including his own citizens.

“It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists,” the Prime Minister remarked in a series of tweets.

He said the hallmark of a leader was to unite the human beings as had been done by Nelson Mandela, rather than dividing them. He said this was the time when President Macron could have put healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably led to radicalisation.

“Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, including his own citizens, through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam & our Prophet PBUH,” he said.

The Prime Minister said by attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, the French president had attacked and hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe as well as across the world.

“The last thing the world wants or needs is further polarisation,” he stressed. “Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia & space for extremists,” he added.

Khan’s comments follow statements Macron made last week after a French teacher was beheaded near Paris after he had shown offensive cartoons during a class he was leading on free speech. Macron said the teacher “was killed because Islamists want our future.” Macron already sparked controversy earlier this month when he said “Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world”. Several Muslim countries have called for a boycott of French goods.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Sunday condemned in the strongest manner the systematic resurgence of blasphemous acts of republication of offensive caricatures and desecration of the Holy Quran by certain irresponsible elements in some developed countries.

“We are further alarmed at highly disturbing statements by certain politicians justifying such heinous acts under the garb of freedom of expression and equating Islam with terrorism, for narrow electoral and political gains,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said under international human rights law, the exercise of the right to freedom of expression carried with it special duties and responsibilities. The dissemination of racist ideas, defamation and ridiculing of other religions, denigration of religious personalities, hate speech, and incitement to violence were not allowed expressions of this fundamental freedom, it added.

It said Pakistan had always supported and would continue to lead international efforts for combating intolerance, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief.