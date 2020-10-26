No death from coronavirus in Sindh in 24 hours

Another 310 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and no death from the viral infection was reported yesterday in Sindh.

The province’s death toll from Covid-19 stands at 2,598, said the Sindh chief minister on Sunday. Syed Murad Ali Shah another 9,019 samples were tested in a day.

In his daily Covid-19 situation report, he said so far 1,590,779 tests had been conducted all over Sindh and the overall number of coronavirus cases had reached 143,836. Of them, he added that 95 per cent or 136,654 had defeated the virus, including 136 who recovered last day.

According to the chief minister, 4,584 patients are currently under treatment: 4,328 in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 255 at hospitals. He said the condition of 167 patients was critical, including 31 who had been on life support.

Of the 310 new cases, 225 are from Karachi: 76 from District East, 65 from District South, 35 from Korangi, 29 from District Central, 14 from Malir and six from District West. Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad have reported eight cases each, Kambar, Matiari and Sukkur five each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Dadu three each, Badin, Jamshoro, Larkana and Thatta two each, and Sanghar one.