Britain’s Geoghegan Hart claims Giro d’Italia title

MILAN: Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart of Team Ineos won cycling’s Giro d’Italia on Sunday ahead of Australian rival Jai Hindley after the final stage race against the clock.

Geoghegan Hart had been on the same time as Hindley going into the final 21st stage but finished 38seconds ahead of the Team Sunweb rider. World champion Filippo Ganna of Italy was first in the 15.7km time-trial which finished in front of Milan’s Duomo Cathedral.

Geoghegan Hart won Saturday’s 20th stage, edging Hindley, with for the first time in a Grand Tour two riders going head-to-head for the title in the final time-trial.

But the suspense did not last until the line with Hindley, wearing the pink jersey, dropping 22 seconds at the intermediary stage after 10.3km.