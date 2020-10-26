Abrar takes five as Sindh thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KARACHI: Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed got five wickets as Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 163 runs in the second round game of the Second XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at the KCCA Stadium on Sunday.

The other two matches between Balochistan and Southern Punjab and Central Punjab and Northern ended in draw.

Abrar continued with his impressive form as he took 5-44 to lead Sindh to their second win in the tournament. The leg-spinner finished the match with nine wickets. He leads the bowling chart with 22 scalps.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began the day at 6-0 while chasing 265. However, they were dismissed for only 101. Only three of their batsmen – Mehran Ibrahim (24), Asif Afridi (21) and Mohammad Naeem Senior (18) -- entered double figures.

Sindh’s Aamer Ali returned with 3-24.

At SBP Ground, the match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan ended in a draw.

After facing a first innings deficit of 118, Southern Punjab posted 264-7 till the end of the game. Ramiz Alam remained not out on 71 while Tayyab Tahir struck 43 and Zain Abbas made 39.

Mohammad Junaid, Jalat Khan and Usama Mir got two wickets each.

Southern Punjab had scored 196 in their first innings. In response, Balochistan had made 314-9.

At the TMC Ground, the clash between Central Punjab and Northern also did not yield any result.

After conceding a 116-run lead, Northern resumed their second innings at 170-4 and declared their innings at 301-9 to set a target of 181.

Jamal Anwar made 57 and Taimur Khan belted 48. Zaid Alam had scored 112 on Saturday.

Aitizaz Habib Khan got 4-54 while Kamran Afzal captured 3-107.

Central Punjab had reached 159-7 in their second innings when the match ended.

Irfan Khan scored 60 while Imran Dogar made 49. Raza Hasan got 4-52, for a match haul of 7-159. Ziad Khan got 2-39.