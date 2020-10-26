‘We’re not going to control pandemic’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: Donald Trump’s chief of staff said Sunday that "we’re not going to control the pandemic," drawing a rebuke from the Biden campaign that "they are admitting defeat." Chief of staff Mark Meadows was speaking amid a sharp resurgence of the coronavirus across the US, with case numbers setting daily records and the death toll fast approaching 225,000. When a CNN interviewer asked Meadows why the administration would not get control of the virus, he replied, "Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu."