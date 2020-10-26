Turkey extends mission for gas hunt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Istanbul: Turkey has extended once again a research ship’s search for gas in contested waters of the eastern Mediterranean in defiance of calls from the West to pull back the vessel. The navy said in a message on the international maritime alert system NAVTEX late on Saturday that the Oruc Reis would stay in the region until November 4.