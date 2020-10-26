Brexit talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: Britain and the European Union are still a long way from a post-Brexit trade deal, several European sources told AFP on Sunday, as both sides prepared to resume talks this week. "The negotiations are progressing, but we are still a long way off," said one senior European official.Talks are to continue in London until Wednesday, then in Brussels from Thursday, said another source. But time is fast running out.