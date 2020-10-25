Consulate takes over Pak Centre Ras Al Khaimah in UAE

DUBAI: The Pakistan Consulate Dubai has taken over the Pakistan Centre Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, (UAE) which the management of the centre has termed “illegal”.

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where around 70,000 Pakistanis reside. The Pakistani community in association with the Ras Al Khaimah government had established “Pakistan Centre” in 1982.

The Pakistan Centre has been the centre of wellbeing of the Pakistani community in Ras Al Khaimah for the past 38 years and is being used for social and cultural activities.

Officials at the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai said the diplomatic mission took the centre into its custody after getting a new business licence for the centre. The Pakistan diplomat mission in Dubai alleged scams in the public funding of the Pakistan Centre and sacked its management.

But the management of the Pakistan Centre denied allegations in a press conference held in Dubai on Friday night. “The centre’s funds have been audited twice by two entities but they could not find any corruption and wrongdoing”, former president of the Ras Al Khaimah Pakistan Centre Engineer Javed claimed in the press conference.

According to documents obtained by The News, the new business licence of the Pakistan Centre Ras Al Khaimah has been created under the name of Pakistan Event Management Centre. The business owner’s name is mentioned Raja Muhammad Sarfraz on the license while Ahmed Amjad Ali will be the director.

“It is a responsibility of the community to manage the social centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), not the diplomatic mission”, the former body of the Pakistan Centre RAK maintained. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) and the Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah (PSCP) both are being run by the community residing in the respective states.

However, diplomatic officials at the consulate said the steps are being taken to make the centre efficient. Now the membership of the Pakistan Centre Ras Al Khaimah has been launched with fees ranging from Dh25 to Dh50 (Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,000).