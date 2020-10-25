Pakistan values bilateral ties with Afghanistan: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday said the government, the parliament and the people of Pakistan cherish the bilateral fraternal relations with Afghanistan.

“Strong relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are essential for peace and stability in the region,” he observed while addressing a luncheon he hosted in honour of a 17-member Afghan parliamentary delegation visiting Pakistan led by Speaker Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Mir Rehman Rahmani.

The Senate chairman said Pak-Afghan relations have shared historical, cultural and religious similarities. He said a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is in the wider national interest of Pakistan.

Stressing the commitment to strengthen cooperation between the two countries through economic and parliamentary ties, Sanjrani said the exchange of delegations could improve relations. “Pakistan has always supported the Afghan peace process and Afghanistan. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Senator Abdul Qayyum, Sirajul Haq, Dilawar Khan, Mushahid Hussain, Rubina Khalid and Taj Muhammad Afridi also attended the event.