Body formed to check growing suicides in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has constituted a commission to conduct a thorough probe and research on the increase in suicidal trends and causes in the province and to make recommendations in this regard.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, a copy of which is available with the scribe, the commission would be headed by the home secretary with Social Welfare, Health secretaries, advocates Sara Malkani, Salahudin Chandio, Suleman Dahiry and senior psychiatrist Kazi Humayun its members.

The commission would conduct a research on growing suicidal trends, causes, and suggest measures. The commission members would visit the areas where the suicidal ratio is high, and submit the report with recommendations within three months.

The Sindh High Court’s single bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar on Sept 15, 2020, by expressing concern over the increasing number of suicides in the rural areas had ordered constitution of a commission on an application about the lack of mental health facilities in the province. The SHC had observed that mental stress resulted in depression which sometimes compelled one to take harmful actions, including suicide, due to which there was an abnormal rise, particularly in the rural areas.

According to a survey, the number of suicide incidents has reached 1,300 in the last five years. Umar Kot, Tharparker and Mirpurkhas districts in Sindh had most number of suicide incidents in the last five years.