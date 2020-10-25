‘120,000 youths registered with CGP programme’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said some 120,000 youth volunteers have so far got themselves registered with the Clean and Green Pakistan (CGP) programme that is aimed at making the country environment-friendly.

Addressing a cycling rally as a chief guest, he said over 60 per cent of the country’s population is below the age of 30 while 29 per cent are aged between 15 and 29 years.

The cycling rally was held here under the theme “Cycling for Green Pakistan” by a local organization in coordination with the climate change ministry. He said negative impacts of climate change have fast led to decline in the availability of nutritious food and clean water to millions of people worldwide including Pakistan.

He said the PTI government is aware of the fact that engaging the youth in climate action and green activities is vital to transforming the country into a low-carbon and climate-resilient place. He said various ambitious initiatives have been launched by the government as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the CGP programme, wherein the youth are being actively engaged.

“I believe that such a huge youth population of the country has an increasingly strong social and environmental awareness; hence it is motivated to play its role to face the challenge of the climate change,” he said.