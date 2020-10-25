PK8303: ‘but why...’ -- the plane crash survivor’s account

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) President, Zafar Masud, one of the two fortunate persons who miraculously survived the May 22 PIA plane crash in Karachi, has narrated his account of that tragic day. He shares his personal feelings and event of that day i.e. what happened to him and how he was saved. He also tells how he gathered the will to live a normal life. The News is publishing the second and the last part. “After that I got this conviction that I will survive this crash which I had no doubts was inevitable. This piece in the whole episode gives me goosebumps whenever I reflect on it. I don’t know where this confidence came from but it was there in me. My father also told me later-on that he also had similar belief when he had found-out about the crash through the television that afternoon . . .”