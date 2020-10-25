PBC demands resignations of president, Farogh, Shahzadax

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has demanded immediate resignations of President Dr Arif Alvi for sending a reference to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa without thorough consideration being the constitutional requirement for doing so.

Abid Saqi, Vice Chairman, and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chairman Executive Committee of PBC in a statement on Saturday welcomed the detailed verdict announced by the Supreme Court on Friday on the petitions against presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing his foreign properties in his wealth returns.

The Bar leaders demanded immediate resignations of President Alvi as well as of Minister for Law Dr Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to Prime Minister and head of the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) Shahzad Akbar, who were the real masterminds of initiating the inquiry and preparing the reference against the petitioner and so deliberately attempted to cause bad name to the judiciary.

They sad that the apex court held that the reference is tainted with malafide, the president’s failure to form his considered opinion under Article 209(5) of the Constitution, after independent application of mind, as he did not get fair and objective advice from a third party on the question of law noted in the reference and thus failed to notice its legal and procedural defects.

The Bar leaders maintained that the observations and reasons given by the apex court in its detailed Judgment, clearly prove the constitutional violations, illegalities and malafide of the government and its functionaries, in filing the politically-motivated reference against the petitioner, which has rightly been quashed by the apex court.

They recalled that PBC, being not satisfied with findings of the Supreme Court, given in Paragraphs 3-11 of its short order dated 19-06-2020, in Justice Qazi Faiz Isa case, has already filed a review petition in respect of referring the matter of the wife and children of the petitioner, to the FBR for investigation within specified timeline and submission of its report within stipulated period of time to the SJC, which needs to be fixed for hearing at an early date.

Both the Bar leaders said that the Bar after minute perusal and examination of the detailed order, issued by the Supreme Court, may also file a CMA with its further submissions adding to its review petition, earlier filed in the Supreme Court, for reviewing the judgment of the apex court.