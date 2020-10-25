Indian lobby using PML-N to destabilise Pakistan: minister

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun has said the opposition is playing in the hands of hostile forces.

The minister said time demanded to expose the secret intentions of the opposition and alleged the opposition's campaign against the government was being run by the Indian lobby, as Nawaz Sharif's statements against defence institutions were widely appreciated by Indian media.

The Modi government was using this propaganda against Pakistan at international level, he added.

The minister said Hussain Haqqani’s lobby tried to destroy the economy of Pakistan during Covid-19 smart lockdown but due to the best strategy of the government Coronavirus had been controlled.

Raja Yasir Humayun hoped that the incumbent government would control inflation within six months as the country’s economic indicators were improving rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.