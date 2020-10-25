Musical programme ‘Raagistan’ begins at PNCA

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Saturday launched a colourful musical programme under the title of Raagistan.

The initiative is meant to revive the traditional aspects of classical music like khayal, thumri and kafi giaki, said a PNCA official. According to him, this is an effort not only to promote the classical music awareness among the young lot but also to provide an opportunity of listening quality music for the classic lovers. "This programme will be a mile stone in order to pay tribute to the legendary classical singers and a source of encouragement for their upcoming generation who is custodian of that precious art form." Under the programme, Akbar Ali of the Jalandhar Nalan Gharana, who is the younger brother of noted singer Javed Bashir, was the lead performer at the PNCA auditorium on Saturday night. He was accompanied by noted flutist Hassan Badshah and talented musicians. The young classical singer showed an excellent exhibition of khayal, thumri and kaafi gaiki. PNCA director general Dr Fouzia Saeed hosted the event. She said the organisation was looking forward to organising more such programmes in near future.