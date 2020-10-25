PU awards four PhDs

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its four students.

Ramla Ashfaq, daughter of Mirza Ashfaq Ahmed, has been awarded a PhD in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Priming of Stem Cells for the Repair of Damaged Skin’, Muhammad Arif, son of Muhammad Nawaz, Biological Sciences (biochemistry) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Gene Cloning and Characterization of Indole-3-glycerol-Phosphate Synthase, a Key Enzyme of Tryptophan Biosynthetic Pathway in Hyperthermophilic Archaeon Pyrococcus Furiosus’, Saleha Fatima, d/o Naeem Muhammad, in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Contemporary Polygyny in Muslim Polygamous Families and Concept of ‘Adl (Equity) in Islam-An Analytical Study’ and Shahzeb Khan, s/o Sardar Ahsanullah Khan, in the subject of English after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Institutionalization of English Literature in Pakistan.’