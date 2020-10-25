First lady traffic warden departs for UN mission

Lahore : The first lady warden of City Traffic Police selected from across the province has departed for a UN mission on Saturday. Salma Abdul Ghani will represent Pakistan in Sudan. CTO Syed Hammad Abid has relieved her. She took flight from Islamabad. She has two children. Her mother will look after them. She said she will miss her family and children but she will have to join the mission for creating soft image of Pakistan. DSP Muhammad Khan from Lahore police will also join the UN mission. At least 12 cops from Punjab and 27 from across the country are going to join the UN mission after nine years. Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar had banned police from joining the UN mission due to his bias against police. Overall 361 officers of police and Pakistan Army are joining the UN mission this year. CTO Hammad said selection of Salma is a matter of respect for the entire force.