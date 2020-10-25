World Polio Day observed with pledge to wipe out disease

LAHORE : The World Polio Day was observed in Punjab Saturday with a view to renewing pledge to wipe out polio from Pakistan.

Main event to mark the day was held in Town Hall which included a bicycle rally themed 'ride for a cause', a polio campaign inauguration and an award distribution ceremony.

The ceremony was participated by students from various departments of Punjab Univeristy, DC, commissioner, Punjab Polio programme head Ms Sundas Irshad and polio eradication partners.

Head of the polio programme, Commissioner and DC Lahore handed over appreciation certificates to polio frontline workers to recognize their hard work and dedication in reaching every child. They also opened polio drive by administering drops to five children.

Earlier, the government officials and polio partners inaugurated the cycle rally which was held to spread awareness about the need for vaccination to eradicate polio from Punjab.

In her statement head of the polio programme Ms Sundas Irshad said it was critically important that every child received two drops of polio vaccine during the campaign days.

The EOC coordinator added that World Polio Day was an important occasion to derive strength from the past achievements in polio eradication in the world and also to realise that it is now time to renew our resolve to wipe out polio virus from the country, and the world. “Polio workers who are the backbone of the polio programme are our heroes and with their help we reached close to eradicating polio in the past. With their help we will turn the tide again”, said Ms Sundas Irshad.

“After five-month interruption due to Covid-19, monthly polio campaigns have been resumed to ensure that virus transmission is interrupted. Parents should ensure that their children receive two drops of polio in every campaign”, reiterated the head of the polio programme.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik rode a bicycle himself to drive home key message of polio vaccination to every child in every campaign. The number of polio-affected children in Punjab has risen to 12, while number of children affected with the paralytics’ virus has risen to 79 in Pakistan.