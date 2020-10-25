Kashif Masih maintains grip in Punjab Jinnah Development Tour Golf

LAHORE: Kashif Masih maintained his grip in Punjab Jinnah Development Tour Golf at PAF Skyview Golf Course in Lahore on Saturday.

At the conclusion of the second round, Kashif of Garrison Golf Club was the favourite for the title with scores of gross 67 on the first day and gross 69 on the second, an impressive aggregate of 136, eight under par.

Kashif, 22, hit fifteen greens in regulation and six birdies during the flow of 18 holes on Saturday. He did come across stroke losses on three holes, but these were neutralised through birdies.

In the second position lies Aadil Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana. This slot he attained by a round of 71 on the first day and 71 on the second day. With an overall aggregate of 142, two under par, he needs to play exceptionally well on Sunday (today) to surprise the leader. Two more hot contenders at the aggregate score of 142 are M Akhter of Islamabad and M Azam of Quetta. Zahir Shah (Peshawar) and Latif Rafiq (Lahore Gymkhana) are currently bracketed at a score of 143, one under par.