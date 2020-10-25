FG Polo take on Zacky Farms in Polo in Pink main final

LAHORE: FG Polo team will take on against Zacky Farms in the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 main final on Sunday (today).

At 12 noon, Master Paints will take on Guard Group in the subsidiary final.

FG Polo have the services of Ameenur Rehman, Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Farasat Ali Chatha and Amirreza Behboudi.

Zacky Farms will have Nazar Dean, Mustafa Aziz, Hashim Agha and Shah Qubilai Alam.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will grace the finals as chief guest. Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik said that he is hopeful that a great number of Lahorites will come to witness the enthralling finals.