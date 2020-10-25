Farooqi takes lead in Governor’s Cup

LAHORE: Abdullah Farooqi took a commanding position in Millat Tractors Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament on day two here at Lahore Gymkhana on Saturday.

The tournament moves into the final phase after the completion of two rounds now.

In the second round contested on Saturday, 16-year-old Abdullah Farooqi of Gymkhana Golf Club took the lead through a marvelous performance, edging past the overnight leader Salman Hanif.

Abdullah Farooqi achieved a score of net 62 in the second round. Having scored net 66 in the first round, he now has an outstanding score of 128, sixteen under par. His lead over Salman Hanif is two strokes.

Salman Hanif is still in the run for the title and if he can match the competitive intensity of Farooqi in the final round on Sunday, he could be graded as a favorite for the prestigious title.

Impressive he certainly was in the second round but missing was the opening day’s brilliance. He achieved a score of net 68 in the second round. Salman has a two rounds aggregate of net 130, fourteen under par.

Qasim Ali Khan, Saad Mehmood and Taimur Shabbir are bunched together at the third position with a score of net 135, nine under par.

Following them are Ahmed Nadim, Imran Mehmood and Danish Javed, with a score of net 137.

At net 138 are Muhammed Omer Farooq, Haider Bokhari and Moghees Khan.

In the ladies event, Bushra Fatima (Garrison) emerged as the leader with a score of net 64.