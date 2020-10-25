Amigo Cup main race at LRC

LAHORE: The 1000-metre Amigo Cup with acceptances of 10 thoroughbreds is the main event of the seven races card scheduled for the 8th day winter meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

In the day’s races other than the cup, there are six Bahlwal Plates, first two of them of 900 metres, the last two of 1100 metres, while the remaining are of a mile run.

The cup race has a field of horses with a minimum age of three years and maximum of five.

The day will start at around 1.00 pm and the cup race is expected to saddle off at 3.30 pm.

The Bhalwal Plate of class VII and division with a field of 10 horses is the first race. It has Princess Arab as favourite for win while places may be taken by Sajree and Days Gone. Others in the run are New Rebel, On The Spot Win, Bano, Sky Dancer, Jonti Road, Aktolgali, Beach Beauty, Shawaz-e-Princess, Jhoom Sayen and Twenty-Twenty.

The second race is of class VI and division V with eyes on Red Boy for the first spot. Princess Arab and After Hero are believed to win places. The others in the field are Hassan Choice, Dimple, Safdar Princess, Lala Rukh and Golden Silk.

The third class VI and division IV race has Super Asia as the best bet while for the runners up slot Badeera and Minding are seen as the contenders. The lineup is completed by Wahab Choice, Beneficial, Order Of The Day, Eden Roc, Tell Me, Neeli The Great, Smiling Again, Big Foot, Bright Gold, Natalia, Lily, La Ilam, Madiha and Lucky is Me.

The fourth race which is of class VI and division-II and III is seen to be won by Malika Princess with Sure Trust and Chhota Dera likely to follow. The challenge may also come from Peon Malangni, Khan Jee, Faizy Choice, Samore Princess, Prince of Multan and Zoaq-e-Yaqeen.

The fifth is Amigo Cup, which is of class VI. This 10-horse field has Marmaris as the expected winner. The places may go to Anibal and Sparking. The remaining seven horses are Jharra, Amazing Lips, Sanctity, Ashal Love, Exceptional One, Gondal Prince and Legacy.

The class VII and division-II is at sixth number and has Missing My Love as the favourite. Its closest rivals maybe Qalandra and Miss World. The others are Dazzling, Barbarian’s Charge, Pehlwan, Princess Mehera, T. Two and Silken Black.

The seventh and final race of the day is of class VI and division-I and is believed to be won by Salam-e-Dera. Expectations for places are on Final Call and Slightly Different. The remaining participants are The Kingdom, Zandora, Turning Light, Prince of Arab and Din Ka Raja.