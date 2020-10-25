Poland’s president tests positive for coronavirus

WARSAW: Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, an aide said on Saturday, as the EU country faces a record rise in cases and mass protests despite a ban on public gatherings intended to stem infections.

Duda is the latest in a string of leaders to have been diagnosed with the virus, including US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.

All have recovered and aside from the diagnosis, the 48-year-old Duda is believed to be in good general health.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, as recommended President @AndrzejDuda was tested yesterday for the presence of coronavirus.