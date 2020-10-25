3 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Loi Bher Police on Saturday nabbed three outlaws including two women and recovered snatched gold ornaments from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals specially involved in street crime. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

As per directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad butter constituted special teams under supervision of SDPO Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Sub-Inspect Shahid Zaman along with other officials. Police team nabbed three accused including two ladies Arslan, Ayasha and Marium and recovered snatched gold ornament from their possession. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.