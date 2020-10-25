People are talking about

-- the news that the popular social media platform TikTok had blocked four million videos during the last three months and suspended 25,000 accounts. People say that this data proves that many of those who use this app do not care about the content they put out, or whether it has an adverse effect on the minds of impressionable young minds since the younger generation is more addicted to this form of ‘entertainment’ and is motivated to copy improper content.

-- the deepening controversy surrounding the identity and forcible intrusion of a plainclothes man into the PML-N vice president’s room in a Karachi hotel, with claims and counterclaims coming from both the government and the opposition parties. People say instead of hurling accusations against each other, both sides should show maturity and wait for CCTV footage of the cameras to be examined and the investigation to be completed instead of creating confusion for political expediency and to win public sympathy.

-- the new initiative titled, ‘Clean Karachi Campaign’ which has been launched by the provincial government along with assistance from other organizations including the army and how the public is hoping it will now be successful. People say many campaigns have been launched both by the government and the opposition, both of whom who used the opportunity for umpteen photo and television shoots but did not manage to clear the city of the tons of garbage lying around.

-- the fact that both the government and opposition representatives use inappropriate language when speaking about each other and what a bad example they are setting for the general public. People say the opposition has an axe to grind and shows its anger by hurling profanities but the government should refrain from stooping to that level and set a good example, while both sides should remember the axiom about protesting too much -- it shows a guilty conscience.

-- the opinion of an economist who has stated that Pakistan has one of the most inefficient, cumbersome and unfair tax systems in the world as the emphasis of this tax policy has mostly been on revenue collection through indirect taxes, which stunts economic growth; burdens businesses; discourages compliance and encourages evasion. People say it is heartening to hear that PM Imran Khan has directed the FBR to scrap all ‘unnecessary withholding taxes’ as part of its reorganization for broadening the net for sustainable fiscal stability.

-- the fact that a minister in federal cabinet has the habit of passing an opinion about every political incident and predicting the outcome of a situation that may arise from it, most of which do not come true. People say the manner in which he speaks makes it appear as if he had the ‘inside story’ of any political situation, which confuses the public, so he should stick to making statements about his ministry and his efforts to improve the performance of his department.

-- the fact that in Pakistan it is a tragedy to be a senior citizen. After the age of sixty, they are not eligible for medical insurance or loans; most of them don’t have any job opportunities and though they have to survive on a meagre amount of money, they have to pay taxes on everything they purchase. People say the governments spend billions of rupees on irrelevant schemes but never give any relief to the needy senior citizens of this country. — I.H.