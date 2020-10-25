QAU shifts center for graduation examination

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) Saturday announced that Examination Centre, Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/2 for B.A, B.Sc & B.Com Part-I & II, has been shifted to Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4 (Margalla College) due to closure by the Government to avoid the spread of Novel Corona-virus(Covid-19).
According to a press release, it was directed that all concerned are advised to keep visiting University’s website: www.qau.edu.pk or call 051-9064-3231, 051-9064-3247, 051-9064-4082 for further updates.