PTCL awarded ICT contract

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has been awarded a turnkey ICT contract to deploy the state-of-the-art IT infrastructure for Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) University, a statement said on Saturday.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, chief business services officer of PTCL, and Dr Nasir Khan, rector of PAF-IAST, signed the contract at the university campus, it added.

PTCL will deploy the state-of-the-art IT infrastructure for campus networking and Wi-Fi, surveillance, virtual desktop infrastructures (VDIs), data centre and information security across university campus. The solution will facilitate the students and faculty to use best-in-class technologies equipped with latest ICT services.

Being one of its kind, Wi-Fi 6 and VDI is being implemented in an education institution in Pakistan for the first time, it said.