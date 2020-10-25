UBG backs Taiwan for FPCCi polls

LAHORE: The United Business Group (UBG), an alliance of chambers and trade associations in the country, on Saturday nominated Khalid Tawab from Karachi as its presidential candidate for the annual election of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry being held on December 30, 2020, a statement said on Saturday.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik, who is also the UBG chairman, while talking to newsmen, said that a high-level 20-member core committee held marathon session with UBG Patron-in-chief SM Muneer in the chair.

The UBG provincial level scrutiny committees submitted their recommendations to core committee for the award of tickets to the best candidates, contesting elections for the slots of president, SVP and VPs. Rauf Mukhtar had been nominated as the candidate for SVP, while the names of VPs seats would be announced shortly after further deliberations and consultations with provincial and local leaders.

The best highly educated young traders enjoying the highest degree of integrity with a spirit of serving the business community would be awarded tickets on merit with consensus, he added.