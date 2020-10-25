Domestic teams begin their Quaid trophy campaign today

LAHORE: After an action-packed National T20 Cup in Multan and Rawalpindi, the focus shifts to Karachi as Pakistan’s largest city gears up to host the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from today (Sunday).

The first three rounds will be played across three venues — National Stadium, NBP Sports Complex and UBL Sports Complex — before the tournament takes an 11-day break during which the play-offs of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which had to be postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, will be staged. Besides the three venues, State Bank Stadium will also host six matches of the 31-match tournament.

With the Pakistan’s men’s national team and Pakistan Shaheens scheduled to travel to New Zealand on November 23, the first three rounds serve as an audition for the first-class cricketers to stake a claim in the red-ball side on the back of impressive performances.

In line with the PCB’s vision of incentivising top-performers, more than Rs17 million are up for grabs over the course of the 31-match tournament with the winning prize money Rs10 million and the runner-up bagging Rs5 million. The top-performers — player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and best wicketkeeper — will pocket Rs500,000 each. The player of the final will be awarded Rs50,000.

Defending champions Central Punjab will begin their campaign from the National Stadium, Karachi, as they take on hosts Sindh in a match which will be streamed all over the world by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official YouTube channel. Central Punjab captain Azhar Ali said on Saturday: “As defending champions we aim to play with attacking mindset and strategy as it won us the trophy last year. We have some exciting youngsters and have retained the core of the side and I am really looking forward to the tournament.”

Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said: “Last year we were not able to win any matches despite coming close and dominating the matches most of the days. This year we have once again fielded an experienced squad with some exciting youngsters. Our aim would be to push for wins and keep ourselves in the contention of a final spot. I think we should have an exciting event which should keep the fans and followers engaged.”